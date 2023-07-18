Ibadan chief lauds security agents over maintenance of peace as Olubadan installs new Mogajis, Baales

By Adeola Badru

The Turaki Adini of Oyo State, Chief Abduljelyl Karheem, Mogaji Adanla, has commended the Department of State Security Service (DSS) and th Police Command in the state for being proactive in providing adequate security and maintaining public peace in Ibadanland.

He equally commended the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, who installed no fewer than eight Baales and seven Mogajis, following the ratification of their appointments by the Advisory Council of the Olubadan.

Mogaji Adanla, while speaking with journalists at Alarere Palace of the Olubadan, said cultural values and tradition of Ibadanland with respect to elevation of Chiefs has being further protected by the highly respected monarch and his council.

He particularly commended the Olubadan-in Council, Kola Balogun, and Princess Olayinka for their uprightness which paved way for adherence to due process in the appointment process of the newly installed Baales, saying history will be kind to them for preserving the traditional heritage of Ibadanland.

Recall that Adanla had three days ago petitioned Governor Seyi Makinde the DSS, Police, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, over an alleged plan by the Ibadan North Traditional Council to install ‘Baale Ijokodo through the backdoor.

Adanla, in his petition was quoted as saying: “The position we’re vying for is the Baale of Ijokodo and it’s being contested between my family, the Adanlas and Akeres.”

“In March 2023, we were invited by the Ibadan North Local Government Traditional Council where Ijokodo community falls under and they interviewed both parties.”

“It’s not an unusual practice. After interviewing the parties what they do is they carry out their investigation, they will invite both parties again and tell them the outcome of such investigation but in this case, contrary to the customary practice, we discovered that the Akere family are going through the backdoor to connive with head of the traditional Council of Ibadan North to install their own person as the Baale of Ijokodo.”

“This action is enough to cause breach of public peace in the community, that’s why we are raising the alarm and to sound note of warning to anybody trying to frustrate due process to cause avoidable crisis so that the palace can be called to order by the authorities.”

However, out of the 15 newly installed Baales and Mogajis, Baale of Ijokodo being contested between the Adanla and Akere families was excluded as the screening process was still in progress.

Expressing his expectation over the Baale of Ijokodo stool still under contention between two families, Adanla said, he expected due process to be equally followed, while assuring of his continued cooperation and commitment to the development of Ibadanland.

“I expect nothing else than due process in the appointment of Baale of Ijokodo being contested between the Adanla and Akere families.”

“The Olubadan and his Council have continued exhibit the highest level of uprightness in discharging the duties of their offices and I have no doubt in my mind that posterity will be kind to them,” Adanla said.