I49 Nigerian students receive British Council awards

…As 16-year-old clinches ‘Top in the World’ award

By Juliet Umeh

At least, 149 Nigerian students, yesterday received the 2023 British Council recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards.

The awards recognised outstanding performance in Nigeria, apart from the ‘Top in the World’ award which acknowledges exceptional performance globally.

In the category of ‘Top in the World’, a 16- year-old Miss Ngozichukwu Victoria Okoro emerged as the best.

Speaking, the Regional Director, Sub-Saharan Africa Cambridge Assessment International Education, said 149 Nigerians got the awards out of 1 million learners this year

He said the Cambridge programmes and qualifications help learners reach their potential and instil a lifelong love of learning and passion for discovery.

“The awards recognise the exceptional performance of learners around the world in the Cambridge examination. The awards reflect the talent and hard work of learners and acknowledge the dedication and commitment of both teachers and parents,” Visser said.

Also, Country Director Nigeria, British Council, Lucy Pearson said every year, two million people from 90 countries sit international exams through the British Council.

She said: “Our globally recognised qualifications help students to attend the best universities, find amazing career opportunities, and set themselves up for a more rewarding life.

“The British Council in Nigeria, in collaboration with our partners, Cambridge Assessment Internationally Education, recognise the outstanding Cambridge learners in 2022. We are honoured to work with our partner’s school in delivering UK assessments and qualifications in Nigeria.

“As the UK’s cultural relations organization, we work with diverse individuals, communities and organisations and by doing so, we aim to develop and sustain partnerships and relationships based on mutuality.

“Our EDI policy is about treating people fairly, impartially and without bias, and creating conditions in the workplace and wider society that encourage and value diversity and promote dignity and include.

“Due to our commitment to this policy as an organization, we have decided to present awards of recorgnition to outstanding Partner Schools that have also exemplified this policy in their own immediate locality.

“Events like this one are important for us; students are at the heart of what we do. We encourage, recorgnise and reward learning.

“The assessment and qualifications we offer empower students to develop their own interests and cultivate an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning.