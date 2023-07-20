I won’t condone corruption, Adeleke warns new commissioners

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar

GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, yesterday, charged the newly inaugurated commissioners in the state to be innovative and creative, in a bid to deliver his people-oriented development in the state, saying he will not condone corruption.

Speaking after the 25 new commissioners took their oath of office at the Government Secretariat, the governor tasked them to be transparent, prudent and work harmoniously with career officers in their respective ministries.

He said: “Now that the team is assembled, let me share a brief about my vision for the state. I seek a very responsive government that listens and satisfies the wishes of the people. So your goal must be real service to the people. I value honesty and integrity in public service. You must be above board. Corrupt conduct will be heavily sanctioned.

“I love thinking out of the box in governance. As political heads of your ministries, be very innovative. Generate and implement new ideas.

“In times of national economic emergency, I love achieving much with little resources. Be prudent and adopt measures that reduce the cost of projects and services. As we all know, I am a team player. There won’t be any room for solo actors in our cabinet. You must work as a team with a common goal to make a difference in the lives of our people.

“Above all, my leadership is about due process and the rule of law. You must not cut corners. I will not compromise transparency and accountability. As you are coming on board, the task before us is enormous. We have to turn our adversity into assets. We must re-engineer our economy, generate wealth, engage our youth, deepen our economic base, embrace the digital economy and implement our climate action agenda.”

The list of commissioners and their portfolios includes Basiru Salam (Ministry of Regional Integration and Special Duties), Morufu Ayanfe (Ministry of Science, Information and Communication Technology), Mr Moshood Olagunju (Ministry of Youth Affairs), Mrs Adenike Adeleke (Ministry of Federal Affairs) and Mr Dosu Babatunde (Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs).

Others are Mr Alfred Oyedele (Ministry of Transport), Rev Bunmi Jenyo (Ministry of Commerce and Industry), George Alabi (Ministry of Land and Physical Planning), Mr Sola Ogungbile (Ministry of Finance), Prof. Morufu Adeleke (Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning), Mr Wole Jimi-Bada (Ministry of Justice) and Mr Dipo Eluwole (Ministry of Education) among others.