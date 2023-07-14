I wish Chelsea gave me more opportunities —Christian Pulisic

By Ayobami Okerinde

AC Milan’s new signing, Christian Pulisic has opened up about his time at his former club, Chelsea FC. Pulisic joined Milan for 22 million euros and signed a four-year deal with the club.

The 24-year-old American joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 and made 145 appearances during his four seasons with Chelsea, scoring 26 goals and adding 21 assists.

Pulisic admitted that he could have been given more opportunities to prove himself at the club while speaking with ESPN.

“Of course there are definitely times where I wish I could’ve gotten more of an opportunity and been that guy, but yeah, for whatever reason, that’s not the case, and like I said, I’m just so excited for this new challenge, and I’m definitely ready and up for it.”

Speaking on his new adventure, he said

Obviously, I want a fair opportunity like everyone else to have the chance to come here. I still need to earn my place, of course, but it felt like I was wanted here, and I have a great opportunity, if I show good effort, good attitude every day and train well, that I’m going to get the opportunity to go out and perform.”

He will reunite with Olivier Giroud, Fikayo Tomori, and Reuben Loftus Cheek at the club