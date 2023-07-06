I will ensure UNICROSS ranks among leading varsities – Otu

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River, says he is committed to making the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS), Calabar, one of the leading tertiary institutions in the country.

Otu made the commitment when he received Prof. Austin Angba, Vice-Chancellor of the university and his management team on a visit in Calabar on Thursday.

According to him, a society’s academic foundation must be securely established for it to advance.

“The challenges you face, I already know. We will review the monthly subvention in the light of the current challenges and will continue to work together to resolve other issues.

“My administration will continue to work to ensure that UNICROSS becomes one of the leading tertiary institutions in this country and beyond.

“This is because for any society to progress, its academic foundation must be solidly entrenched. That is why I facilitated the building of a befitting administrative block to provide the needed comfort for staff in the institution,’’ the governor said.

On his part, Angba, congratulated the governor and commended him for facilitating the building of the administrative block in the university while serving as a senator.

The vice chancellor said that in recent ranking of universities, UNICROSS emerged seventh best university in Nigeria and 37th in sub-Saharan Africa, saying that the university’s academic calendar had been stabilised.

“Many years ago, I drove to UNICROSS and beheld the administrative block you facilitated when you were at the National Assembly. It speaks of a man who loves education.

“We thank you for facilitating that project. We know that as governor, you will do more for the institution,” he said.

Recall that the Cross River University of Technology, (CRUTECH) was officially renamed in 2021 to UNICROSS after former Gov. Ben Ayade assented to the University of Cross River Bill.