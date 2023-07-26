I was surprised to see my cousin Venita as ‘BBNaija All Stars’ housemate – Neo

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Neo has said he was surprised to see his cousin, Venita feature as a housemate on the show.

Neo stated this while speaking with Big Brother during his first diary session of the season.

When asked about the housemate’s presence that surprised him, he replied: “I would say Venita because yeah, it has never happened in the history of Big Brother that two family relatives on the same show, it was very surprising.”

On Sunday, Venita Akpofure and Emuobonuvie “Neo” Akpofure made history as the first cousins to feature in the same season of the reality show.

Neo competed in the season 5 ‘Lockdown.’ edition in 2020 while his cousin, Venita, an actress, was one of the former housemates during the Double Wahala Season 3 edition in 2019.

The relatives who hail from an Urhobo family in Delta State will compete against each other as they battle with other housemates for the N120 million cash prize.