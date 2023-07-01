I was ready to sacrifice my senatorial election for Tinubu’s victory — Oshiomhole

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said he was ready to sacrifice his senatorial ambition for President Bola Tinubu to win his presidential election.

He also said even though he knew his political opponents would have harassed him out of Edo North if he had lost the National Assembly election, he was ready to take the risk for Tinubu.

Oshiomhole said this yesterday at his country home in Iyamho, Etsako West local government of Edo State during the post-inauguration/thank you party held in his honour by friends and well-wishers.

He said the people of Edo North voted for him because they wanted him to repeat what he did for the state as governor adding that he would ensure that the district and the state get the dividends of democracy from the APC administration headed by Tinubu.

He said “During the campaign, I told you if you want to give me one vote give it to Tinubu, I said to you it was better he won as a president even if I lost as a senator than for me to win as a senator and he loses as president, in the end I’m very proud to say and to repeat today here and now that in each of these six local governments, every ward Bola Tinubu won, every ward Adams Oshiomhole won.

“Today, I can say I will proudly carry the results of Afemai people and I will say Mr. President this is my certificate, my people voted for you”.

While thanking the people for the overwhelming voting for president Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the elections, he assured that President Tinubu will “change the face of Nigeria” and as president will make Edo State better.”

On his election, Oshiomhole said “I don’t know what would have happened if you have voted against me. My blood pressure would shoot up and that is if I’m still alive.

“The jubilations by the opponent would have been such that they will come and lock my small door and break my small bones and harassed me out, but you said no. I thank Afemai people for that.

“There were sitting governors who contested for the senate across the country and many of them lost, I left office seven years ago and my people still honoured me with victory, how can I thank you enough.

“Take this message home that I will represent Edo North but I have Obligation to Edo State and Tinubu is interest in Edo state”