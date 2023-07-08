DSS operatives beat me with axes, cutlasses, threatened to kill me — Security guard

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A private security guard, Olakunle Ewuoso has disclosed that he is living in fear following his face-off with an operative of the Department State Servuces, DSS, in Osun state identified as Sola after an argument between them.

Ewuoso, 27, who works as a guard with a restaurant in the Ogo-Oluwa area of Osogbo had an argument with the said DSS personnel for allegedly parking a motorcycle on a feeder road that leads to the restaurant on Wednesday.

The guard had approached the motorcyclists that brought Sola to the area for shopping to move his bike off the road.

But they refused, which led to a fight and Sola, along with the motorcyclists were seen in a video pummeling the guard.

Residents and shop owners in the area had herculean tasks rescuing him from his tormentors.

Findings revealed that after the brawl, Ewuoso was invited to the DSS command with his boss, where he was tortured for his guts to engage one of their personnel in a fight and was asked to report on Thursday for settlement.

Ewuoso, who spoke with newsmen from a hospital bed on Friday revealed that he was beaten with a cutlass and hit several times on his knees with the wooden handle of axes by operatives, who threatened to render him unemployable.

He added that he was barred from talking to anyone, or else he would be severely dealt with.

His words: “They invited me along with my boss, on getting to the command, I was beaten and they ordered that I should be reporting to the command for seven days.

“I was beaten with cutlasses on my back. They used wooden handles of axes to hit my kneecap repeatedly. They said they will render me useless and I will not be employable again.

“My life is under threat as they threatened to kill me if I make any report to anybody. I am living in fear, please help me.”