I was tied to tree, beaten over inability to speak English — Kidnapped Ondo Chief lmam

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The 67-year-old kidnapped Chief Imam of the Uso community, in the Akure North council area of Ondo state, Alhaji Ibrahim Oyinlade, has narrated his ordeal in the hands of his abductors.

Alhaji Oyinlade, who was released after 24 hours by his captors, had to cough out N2 million ransom.

Three suspects — Muinah Mohammed (19), Aisha Bello (20) and Isah Bello (40) — were arrested in connected to the clergyman’s abduction.

His abductors had demanded N10 million ransom from his family members before his release.

Speaking with newsmen at the state police headquarters in Akure, the Chief lmam said he was made to trek for six hours in the bush by his abductors.

According to him, “l was made to trek in the forest for six hours and beaten mercilessly by the kidnappers because I couldn’t speak English.

“They insisted that l should speak to them in pidgin English and must not speak Yoruba. Each time l spoke Yoruba by mistake, they beat me up.

“They were looking for a safe place to hide me; that was why they made me trek for that long.

“When we eventually arrived at a place, they put my back to a tree and tied my hands round it. My legs were also tied.

“I was not given food or water for 48 hours while I was in their den. It was a terrible experience.”

The clergyman said that his abductors had information about him as they reeled out his dossier to him. But they were unable to collect his phone because they did not know where he kept it.

“Negotiation with my family members started when the gang leaders joined others at the hideout in the thick forest,” he added.

Freedom

He confirmed that his abductors collected a ransom of N2 ransom before he was led back to his farm where he was released.

Vanguard gathered that police detectives tracked the telephone number used for the negotiation with the family to one 40-year-old Isah Bello.

It was discovered that her daughter, Aisha Bello, collected his old SIM and gave it to her boyfriend, Muinah Mohammed, who used it for the negotiation.

The state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said: “On June 18, one Mrs Bodunde reported to the Police at Uso Division to complain that her husband, Alli Ibrahim Bodunde, had not returned from the farm as at 6pm.

“She told Police that they sent two persons to the farm to look for him.

“When they got to the farm, they met his car and his mobile phone but did not find him.

“And immediately the case was reported, the police swung into action and at the end of the day, the man was released.

“But in the cause of the investigation, we realised that the man in question is the Chief Imam of Uso community and through our intelligence team we were able to arrest the suspects and at the end of the investigations, the suspects will be charged to court,” Odunlami said.