I want to spread love, peace through music – Afrobeat act, T-benz

In an exciting development in the Nigerian music scene, emerging Afrobeat artist T-benz, born Davis Toritseju Eyen, is making waves with his captivating sound and promising career. Hailing from Delta state, Nigeria, T-benz’s musical journey has been shaped by his personal experiences and early influences, resulting in a unique style that connects with listeners on a profound level. With his sights set on global recognition, T-benz is determined to spread love and peace through his music. As he prepares to release his highly anticipated single, “Never Late,” on July 21st, 2023, music enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this drop.

Growing up in Warri and Sapele, Delta state, T-benz was exposed to a rich musical environment. Raised in a Christian home, he found inspiration in iconic musicians such as Fela, Bob Marley, and Michael Jackson, whose music profoundly influenced his artistic journey. T-benz’s passion for music became evident when he performed at a friend’s birthday party in 2012. From that moment on, he knew that music was his calling, and he embarked on a professional career while still in secondary school.

Known for his vibrant Afrobeats sound, T-benz is not limited to a single sub-genre. He skillfully explores various styles within Afrobeat, including Afropop and Afro-house, adding depth and versatility to his music. T-benz believes that his songs are a means of communication, aiming to create a personal experience for his listeners. He strives to impact them deeply and stand out from the crowd.

T-benz draws inspiration from a diverse range of artists, with the likes of Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, 2Baba, Wande Coal, Wizkid, Olamide, Burna Boy, and Davido among his influences. Their artistry has played a significant role in shaping his musical style and aspirations.

The artist’s personal life and the vibrant environment of Delta State have greatly influenced his music. Growing up in a joyful and fun-loving community, T-benz often found himself frequenting music stores, immersing himself in the sounds of new releases.

Delta state, Nigeria, and Africa as a whole hold a special place in his heart, and their influence is evident in his music. However, T-benz acknowledges the challenges faced by independent artists in the music industry. One of his biggest hurdles is finding time to create music while striving to gain exposure. Financial constraints and the business side of the industry require strong support and backing, although digital platforms have made it easier for independent artists like T-benz to share their music with the world. Despite these obstacles, T-benz remains determined to overcome them and continue making a mark in the industry.

With an ongoing focus on building his fan base, T-benz expresses his gratitude and love to everyone who supports his music. He actively engages with his fans through social media, sharing his latest releases and involving them in his artistic journey. T-benz’s dedication to his supporters has led to exponential growth in his fan base, creating a strong and supportive community around his music.

As fans eagerly await T-benz’s next musical offering, it is worth noting that his previous EP, titled “ALL4LOVE,” has already made a significant impact. Now, his upcoming single, “Never Late,” is set to captivate listeners once again. Scheduled for release on July 21st, 2023, this highly anticipated single marks a significant milestone for T-benz, showcasing his growth and artistic development.

In conclusion, T-benz’s rise in the music industry is a testament to his passion, perseverance, and commitment to spreading the joy of Afrobeat music. With his unique sound and heartfelt lyrics, T-benz aims to connect people, promote peace, and leave a lasting impact on the world through his music. As the release date of “Never Late” approaches, fans and music enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in T-benz’s promising career.