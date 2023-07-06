I want to Life Draw Peter Obi – Sly Megida

By Rita Okoye

For Sly Megida; a Nigerian based visual artist, he is eager to have a Life Drawing of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi.

According to Megida whose works feature, hyperrealism, abstract, shape drawings, fashion designing and art direction, most of the people he would have loved to draw live are legendary figures who have passed away.

“However, if I had to choose someone currently alive, I would say Peter Obi. His character and values would make an excellent and impactful subject. His ideology of hope and his approach to various issues resonate with me and align with my personal beliefs,” he noted in a recent interview.

Speaking on his other aspirations, Sly Megida stated that as an artist, his aspirations are to establish a dominant presence in the African contemporary art market on a global scale.

“I aim to set a precedent of excellence and showcase outstanding talent that the world cannot ignore. Looking back at the past three years, I have been involved in several amazing projects and works. Some notable ones include “Obianuju,” “Smile,” “Zulu Woman,” “Alchemy,” and “Fearless.” Additionally, I have successfully carried out major projects such as the release of The Hustle Collection (THC) and organized the inaugural editions of Orange Lagos and Orange Abuja.”

Just like every other field of work, this artist has also encountered some clogs in the wheel of his success, but that has not deterred him from delivering his best artistry to clients.

He said: “In Nigeria, there are several challenges that visual artists face. Firstly, the economic situation greatly affects us as the high inflation has led to soaring prices of art materials, making it difficult for artists to afford them. Another challenge is the limited platforms available to showcase our talents and creativity. That’s why my team and I initiated the Orange project, providing young creatives with a platform to exhibit their works and talents as a foundation for their growth. Lastly, there is an issue with undervaluing artists, which is quite concerning. Artists put in tremendous effort, often equal to or more than other creative professionals, but they often receive less recognition and appreciation.”