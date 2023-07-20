I want to empower emerging talents of Africa – Nigerian artist, Marvin Nmah

By Rita Okoye

Introducing the extraordinary talent known as Marvin Nmah, whose real name is Marvelous Ayotola Nmah.

He has just launched his latest music project, Nmahnity Entertainment World LTD, which serves as a groundbreaking platform for empowering up-and-coming talents throughout Africa.

This initiative comes hot on the heels of Marvin Nmah’s highly-anticipated EP release, titled “CRADLE,” where he delves into the profound meaning behind the album’s title. Notably, the EP features renowned artistes such as Jaywon and Tdollar Hardvantage, adding a touch of star power to the project.

With an extensive 12-years career in the music industry, Marvin Nmah has witnessed firsthand how remarkable talents often go unnoticed and underappreciated due to a lack of support.

Recognizing this critical issue, he has emerged as a multitalented musician and music executive, collaborating with numerous established artistes along the way. Marvin firmly believes that music has transformed into a business, where those unable to meet its demands will be compelled to surrender.

Driven by his passion for uplifting aspiring talents, Marvin Nmah has taken the initiative to delve deep into the realm of music marketing.

As a result, he now intends to introduce an innovative concept to the industry: talent loans for promising upcoming artistes. This groundbreaking approach aims to provide the necessary financial support and resources to foster their growth and success.

In summary, Marvelous Ayotola Nmah, also known as Marvin Nmah, has not only dazzled the music scene with his remarkable EP “CRADLE” but has also unveiled a game-changing platform, Nmahnity Entertainment World LTD, to empower the emerging talents of Africa.

With his extensive experience and dedication to the music industry, Marvin Nmah is set to revolutionize the way talents are nurtured and supported, ensuring that no promising artiste is left behind.