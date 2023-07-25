I want to change corruption, sentiments in Nigerian music industry – Kunta1don

By Rita Okoye

Multi talented Nigerian Artiste, Kunta1don whose real name is Ikechukwu Damian has stated that he is eager to make drastic changes in the music industry, if given the rare opportunity.

The Afrobeats rising star made his plans known during TMY News Podcast where he also hinted at a possible musical collaboration with Nigerian superstar, Wizkid.

Asked if he would want to change anything about the Nigerian industry, the Imo State indegene said, “If given the privilege, I would want to change sentiments, Biases, Corruption within our circles.”

Kunta1don– who recently released his latest musicial project, You and Me Featuring Gervais in the interview, added that alot of popular music icons have made impacts in his career but he hopes to work with Wizkid in the near future.

“A lot of artiste inspired me. I think 50 cent did the most, especially because of his struggles and some stories. However, as a rising star, one popular artiste that I mostly like to collaborate with is Wizkid for Sure. And a lot more hopefully,” he noted.

Listing some favourite and least favourite venues, he had performed, Kunta1don recalled: “I’ve performed in club appearances , some free Shows and many more. My Favorite was with David, when came to perform at the the Soweto stadium in South Africa. I will describe the kind of music that I create as a Global Sound, That’s how I want it to be, something anyone, everyone can relate to.”

Rounding off with a message to his fans, the crooner appreciated his music lovers and listeners, assuring them that his best is yet to come.

“Thank you for riding with your boy, I appreciate every one of you, God bless you and the best of Kunta 1 Don is yet to Come. The top is next for me.”