20-year-old Nigerian music artiste Chigoziri Mark-Princewill, better known as Chips is set to take the Nigerian music industry by storm with his unique talent and vocal dexterity. The fast rising Afro-Fusion star who topped the Spotify Viral Top 50 Nigeria charts and peaked at number 7 on the Kenyan Apple Music Top 100 charts with his new release” Know This”, is not resting on his oars.

In a recent chat with Chips, he revealed that he is set to shift the culture, change the game and empower similar young minds across the globe.



“My vision is to inspire young people all around the world. I recorded the song ‘Know This’ from my bedroom. Now look at where we are at with it! I want people to believe in themselves and know that they have the power to be anything they want to be. I genuinely feel that I was put on this earth to make a difference through my music, and I am determined to be unstoppable in achieving that. My music speaks of self-belief.”



“My goal is to create my own lane, to show young ones who come from places like mine that they can be heard and that they can shine. It’s not about going against the system; it’s about creating opportunities and breaking barriers. I believe we all have the potential to make a difference, and I want to be an example for others to follow.” he added.



On how he’s been able to sell himself amid the stiff competition in the ever-evolving world of music, Chips said “I didn’t wait for fame or for someone else to give me a platform or shed their light on me. I started from the ground level up, sharing my music on Instagram Reels. I reached out to people who shared similar interest and connected with them on a personal level. By building a strong foundation of supporters who believe in my message, I have been able to grow organically. My approach to success is all about staying dedicated and focused on my music, my fan base and the path I’ve carved for myself. Right now we have the number 1 viral record in Nigeria. We also got on the Apple Music Top 100 Charts in Kenya and peaked at number 7. It was impressive to see our hard work pay off so well.”



The young, vibrant ‘Know This’ crooner stated that he doesn’t need a record label to validate his talent. “I don’t need a record label to validate my talent or vision. What matters to me is the connection I have with my fan base, my community. I want to be able to reach out directly to my people, to share my music and my message with them. By building a strong base of dedicated supporters who truly believe in what I do, I know that together, we can achieve great things. It’s about staying true to myself and the path I’ve chosen. If something comes along the way, I’m open to consideration.”



Chips is passionate about using his music to drive change and inspire others to success. ” It’s my deep belief that I am here for a reason, that I have a purpose to fulfill. The impact I can make through my music is what drives me. I want to be a catalyst for change, to inspire and empower others. Even in the face of challenges, I remain dedicated because I know that through my music and my vision, I can create a positive impact and make a difference in the lives of others. That’s what keeps me going, that’s what fuels my unwavering dedication.”