I ‘ve great will to succeed – Okafor Chinedu

By Rita Okoye

Okafor Chinedu Emmanuel, a seasoned Nigerian businessman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist has defined his exploits in the various endeavours that he has embarked upon.

What’s more, among the ranks of young and rising business figures in the country, he has been as constant as the northern star in terms of prominence in the past few years.

The chairman of the VGH group, who is fondly called VGH Boss, distinguishes himself from regular entrepreneurs by his consistency in the way he has turned his companies into premium brands.

The VGH Group, comprised of VGH Music, VGH Industrial Production and VGH Homes Limited, has become a brand associated with the leadership of their various sectors of industries.

The Okafor Chinedu has driven the brand with innovations in such a way that they each become a reference in their areas of operations.

VGH Industrial Production, for instance, is a leader in Nigeria and Africa’s recycling industries. It is not the first company to manufacture nylon and plastic products, but it is generally recognised as the first to recycle waste plastic into raw materials.

With the VGH Music record label, he provides an avenue for budding Nigerian music talents to grow and go global. The label has introduced rising singers such as Crayon and Somto to the world.

And now, with GH Homes Limited, Okafor Chinedu Emmanuel is working to shape the future of Nigeria’s real estate by providing affordable, quality and innovative homes.

Born May 21, many see the VGH boss as merely conforming to his star, as Geminis generally “have a great will to succeed.”