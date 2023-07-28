‘I thought I was pregnant,’ Teni reflects on health struggles

By Ayobami Okerinde

Nigerian songstress Teniola Apata, aka Teni, has narrated how she thought she was pregnant during a recent health challenge.

Teni shared a video on her Instagram where she opened up on the severity of her health concerns during the past week.

In the video, the ‘Billionaire’ crooner displayed some medications that contributed significantly to her quick recovery.

She also noted rather sarcastically how she thought she was pregnant at a time she was ill.

“You guys should help me thank God; I was feeling so uncomfortable and sad throughout last week.

“I couldn’t open my mouth, talk, or eat properly. I slept and slept at home; at one point I thought I was pregnant and kept wondering who impregnated me.”

She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to God for her quick recovery.