I see better future for Nigerian girls – Malala

Malala

Nobel Peace Prize winner and girl-child education activist, Malala Yousafzai, has expressed hope for a better future for Nigerian girls.

Speaking during a courtesy call on Gov. Babagana Zulum on Tuesday in Maiduguri, Malala said she was happy with her second visit to Maiduguri to propagate girl-child education.

“They (girls) are so determined, dedicated and optimistic about a better future.

“I am celebrating 10 years of my UN speech and will be celebrating my 26 birthday tomorrow (Wednesday).

“Ever since my UN speech, I have been travelling to different countries around the world because I want to bring stories of other girls..

“People heard my story and realised how it is for one girl to have education, so we want to remind the world to think of other millions of girls who do not have access to education,” Malala said.

She urged for more investment by leaders in education for maximum results.

“We need all leaders to invest in the education of the future generation, we need to ensure we are investing in innovative and digital ways to make education more accessible.

“Education is the foundation of building a strong country, strong world giving it strong economy, peace and stability,” Malala added.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, who led the delegation to Borno, said the delegation decided to start its visit in Borno before proceeding to Abuja.

“We started this visit in Borno and will end the visit in Abuja where she (Malala) will meet many policy makers and activists she has nurtured or inspired.”

Mohammed who lauded Borno Government efforts in rebuilding the state, noted that the UN would in September take stock of the journey so far in the implementation of SDGs on education and gender.

Responding, Zulum commended UN and Malala Foundation for their support to girl-child education in the state.

He noted that Malala Foundation, among others, rehabilitated 27 classrooms and provided scholarship to 700 girls from Konduga, Gubio and Damboa LGAs, whose schools were destroyed by insurgents.

“The foundation also gave two years scholarship to 30 of the 35 Chibok girls that first escaped Boko Haram abduction.

“I wish to express our appreciation for the contribution you have made to education sector in Borno state,” said the governor.

Zulum said that his administration placed priority on education, particularly girl-child education, and had within the past four years enrolled about 500,000 girls.

He pledged sustained partnership with UN and Malala Foundation on enrolling and retaining the girls to explore their full potentials.