I ran from billings, pictures; not fight in LASU – Odumodublvck

By Ayobami Okerinde

Rapper Odumodublvck has denied allegations that he ran away from the homecoming concert organised by dancer Pocolee at the Ojo campus of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, after being allegedly attacked by cult members.

Odumodublvck performed on Thursday alongside Zlatan Ibile, Bella Shurmda, Mohbad, and others at the dancer’s homecoming concert, to the delight of the students present.

The performance, however, came to a premature halt as some people apparently entered the VIP area, where the performers were seated.

Social media users posted videos of some of the performers leaving the venue to escape getting wounded.

The rapper responded to the video by tweeting on Friday to refute rumors that he left the gathering after the chaos started.

“Internet is a mad place. We no run from fight o. na too much hailings and pictures we dey run from. Abeg naso dem dey run from fight? with swag kai. internetttttt sweet o #OSAPALONDON.”

The ‘Declan Rice’ crooner was recently nominated in the ‘Rookie of the Year’ category for the 16th Headies Award.