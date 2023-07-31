I pray for divine direction in giving appointments — Oborevwori

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha,ASABA

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has said that he prays to God for divine direction in giving appointments to people.

He also revealed how his Senior Political Adviser, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, prophesied 10 years ago that he will govern the State.

Speaking at All Saints’ Cathedral, Ughelli, during a thanksgiving service in honour of Aguariavwodo

on his appointment as Senior Political Adviser, Oborevwori said the prophecy had come to pass.

He said: “Senator Aguariavwodo is someone I knew many years ago, and sometimes there are things you say and it will come to pass.

When I was burying my mother at Osubi Trade Fair complex some years ago, he came and saw the crowd and he said with this crowd you are qualified to contest for Governor.

“He said it over ten years ago in 2013 and that prophesy has come to pass. So when he decided to support me, it is because God wants to fulfil what he has said.”

Describing Aguariavwodo as a rare gem, who had the opportunity of serving at the Senate and House of Representatives, Oborevwori noted that that “Not many politicians have the privilege of serving in the Red Chamber and also in the Green Chamber and decided to come down to his State to serve.

“Senator Aguariavwodo belongs to that rare elite group. I congratulate you on this appointment because you are a very humble and respected man and it is my prayer that God will grant you the wisdom to succeed in your new role.”

Reacting to the protest by Ewu Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area over appointments to the kingdom, he said appointments were at the discretion of the Governor.

He said: “Ughelli South has gotten Senior Political Adviser, Executive Director DESOPADEC and Commissioner. After giving you a project of over N20bn, you are still coming to protest?

“As Governor, my local government has gotten just one appointment which is the Commissioner designate because I have promised Deltans I want to be Governor for all.”

Saying that some people who are seeking political appointments in his administration may have taken his name to many altars for prayers, he noted that he was also praying to God for divine direction in giving appointments.

He thanked the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Bendel and Bishop of Ughelli Diocese (Anglican Communion), The Most Rev’d Cyril Odutemu and the church for their support during the elections.

Earlier, Odutemu in a sermon titled “Be strong in the Lord”, stressed the need for leaders to demonstrate strength and uncommon courage in the face of daunting challenges.

He charged leaders to be strong, noting that “leadership is a constant struggle to get things right in the interest of the people”.