I played football for six years — Kim Kardashian

By Efosa Taiwo

American reality star and business mogul, Kim Kardashian has revealed that she played football for six years before quitting.

According to the 42-year-old media personality, she was both a goalkeeper and a center-forward and she loved the game.

Kardashian made this known on the sideline of the Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Leagues Cup match at the DRV PNK Stadium, on Friday.

Sportkeeda quoted the TV star as saying; “I played soccer for five or six years. I was a goalie and a center-forward. I loved it, so I’m happy that my boy loves it and that we can come and hang out.

“They’re so excited and that just makes me so excited. I’m happy to be here with Victoria and David and everyone”.

Kim and her children were among some select celebrities that were present to watch Lionel Messi’s debut for Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami.