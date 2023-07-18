‘I miss you every single day’, Empress Njamah marks first anniversary of Ada Ameh’s death

Veteran Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has recalled memories with her late friend and colleague, Ada Ameh, on the occasion of her one-year posthumous anniversary.

Ada Ameh passed away in July 2022 after she was reported to have slumped in Warri at the age of 48.

One year after her demise, Empress took to her Instagram page to pay tribute to her dear friend and express how much she misses her.

“ITS A YEAR ALREADY

Those special memories of you will always bring a smile if only I could have you back for just a little while then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do,you always meant so very much and always will do too,the fact that your no longer here will always cause me pain but you’re forever in my heart UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN

Just a year and your forgotten, such is life…

I MISS YOU EVERY SINGLE DAY ADA AMEH,” she wrote.

Njamah, in the next post, shared a video where Ameh was getting a makeover, adding that she wished she spent more time with her on that fateful day.

Empress wrote,

“ADA THIS WAS THE LAST TIME I SAW YOU

I came to stay with you for some days cause you were down again,we had an amazing time together,you ate well,we laughed and cried together,if only you had told me you would leave me in few hours I would have stayed back,but God knows best…FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS”