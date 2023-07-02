 I love solving problems, says Akinlabi, travel experience expert

“I love and enjoy solving problems. This is why we bring innovation to travel experience, making it more than moving from point A to B.”

These were the words of Olusegun Akinlabi, a businessman with expertise in the travelling services, who added that their objective was exceptional travel experiences that will leave patrons in awe.

Akinlabi, the boss of Smally Fares Traveling Agency, said these in a statement in Lagos in reaction to the challenges of hospitality business, especially where travelling is concerned given the recent fuel subsidy removal.

He noted that the deep passion for exploration and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction keeps them innovative in ways to take travellers on remarkable journeys around the globe.

Akinlabi said: “Only passion and love for what one does can keep an office such as ours open, given the extant economic realities and policies in the country that could take a while to start yielding positive results.

“Travel is more than just reaching a destination — it’s about creating an entire experience that lasts a lifetime.

“With years of experience in the travel industry, my dedicated team and I at Smally Fares possess an in-depth knowledge of destinations worldwide, ensuring that each traveller’s desires are met with meticulously tailored itineraries.

“I love solving problems and assisting others. I started by assisting people with visa applications. I also felt a desire to touch the hearts of people by making them happy, which led me to join the aviation industry, specifically cargo and air tickets.

“What sets Smally Fares apart is our unwavering commitment to personalised attention. The team firmly believes that every traveller is unique, and their travel plans should reflect their individuality.

“By taking the time to understand the desires, preferences, and budget of each traveller, we ensure that every detail is meticulously crafted to exceed expectations.

“Exceptional travel experiences shouldn’t come with a hefty price tag, and we understand this well. The team works tirelessly to negotiate the best deals and packages, providing excellent value for travellers’ investments.

“Above all, we prioritise the safety and wellbeing of travellers. The agency carefully selects reputable partners and accommodations that maintain high standards of cleanliness and adhere to necessary safety protocols. Travellers can embark on their journeys with peace of mind, knowing that Smally Fares ensures both enjoyment and security,” Akinlabi.