I live in my tricycle under Cele bridge -Abayomi, amputee-Keke rider

By Damilola Ogunsakin

A disabled homeless person faces unique challenges due to the intersection of disability and homelessness. Limited access to suitable accommodations, healthcare, and support exacerbates their vulnerability

Meet 53-year-old Olawunmi Abayomi, an amputee from Ogun State who lives on the streets. He has a wife and 3 children: a boy and two girls.



Before he was injured in a motorcycle accident, while riding home from an abattoir, Abayomi sold meat. He claims that after being released from the hospital, he began riding tricycles popularly known maruwa for a living because he could not sell meat again. In this interview, he discussed his daily struggles