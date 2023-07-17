I live in my tricycle under Cele bridge -Abayomi, amputee-Keke rider

By Damilola Ogunsakin
A disabled homeless person faces unique challenges due to the intersection of disability and homelessness. Limited access to suitable accommodations, healthcare, and support exacerbates their vulnerability
Meet 53-year-old Olawunmi Abayomi, an amputee from Ogun State who lives on the streets. He has a wife and 3 children: a boy and two girls.
Before he was injured in a motorcycle accident, while riding home from an abattoir, Abayomi sold meat. He claims that after being released from the hospital, he began riding tricycles popularly known maruwa for a living because he could not sell meat again. In this interview, he discussed his daily struggles
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.