I like Davido but Wizkid is my favourite – British actor, John Boyega

By Efosa Taiwo
British actor, John Boyega, has revealed some of the things he loves about Nigeria including who his favourite artiste is.
According to the Nigerian-born thespian, even though he enjoys listening to Burna Boy and Davido, Wizkid is his favourite.
Boyega asserted that for a long time, he has been a fan of Wizkid and his songs.
He stated this in a recent podcast interview on Netflix.
“I would say Wiz, Wizkid. I have always loved Wiz.
“Obviously, sorry, Burna [Boy], all of them, Davido, there’s so much but Wiz has always had my heart from the beginning. That is who I have followed the longest.”
He also revealed that his favourite Nigerian dish is Jollof Rice while his favourite Nigerian city is Abeokuta.
