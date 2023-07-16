‘I haven’t stopped crying’, Dele Alli’s mother responds to ‘heartbreaking’ interview

Dele Alli’s biological mother has said she had “no idea” that the Everton midfielder had been sexually abused as a child until his interview last week.

The Everton midfielder, in an emotional interview with Gary Neville, revealed that he was molested by his mum’s friend when he was six years old.

Alli, who since severed ties with his biological parents, moved in with Alan and Sally Hickford when he was 12 and refers to the pair as his adoptive parents.

“I have not been able to stop crying since I heard my son describe the abuse he suffered as a child. I had no idea he’d been molested,” his blood mother told The UK Sun.

“I’m so sorry. It breaks my heart to think that someone I allowed into my house might have betrayed my trust in the worst possible way.

“I cannot put into words how upset I am. I no longer have contact with my son, and I only hope I’ll have the chance to see him again.”