I have unique sound that will blow people’s minds – JeffGram

By Ayo Onikoyi

A Nigerian born Turkey-based music artiste, Obioha Odinaka Edwin, also known as JeffGram, has said being a unique artiste set him apart from others in the music industry.

The singer who started experimenting with music some years back said being unique is a blessing to his career.

For JeffGram, music is not just a hobby; it’s his calling and profession as he hinted that he’s determined to create music that transcends borders and leaves a lasting impact on the world.

Inspired by the songs of established superstars and current chart-toppers, the budding music star stated that he hopes to push his boundaries and create music that stands out in the industry.

Speaking about those he considers as role models, JeffGram stated that he looks up to esteemed artists like Burnaboy, Wizkid, Davido, Drake, Michael Jackson, Phyno, and others, drawing inspiration from their successful careers.

In an industry teeming with new artists, JeffGram believes in his uniqueness, saying he doesn’t sound or sings like anyone else in the music scene, making him naturally different.

Looking ahead, JeffGram already has exciting plans. He’s currently working on his debut project titled “Big Up” featuring Chizzy Abig.

With a strong work ethic and determination, he envisions himself conquering the music industry in the next five years, fueled by his hard work and divine grace.

Despite his passion for music, JeffGram maintained that he’s more than just an artist as he described himself as multi-talented artiste whose humble demeanor sets him apart from the crowd.

While he appreciates the Nigerian music industry, JeffGram wishes that more attention would be given to upcoming artists like himself.

As someone who believes he’s the first of his kind, he’s eager to prove his worth and make a mark.

In conclusion, JeffGram is an emerging force in the Nigerian-Turkey music scene. With his unique sound, determination, and talent, he’s set to make waves and leave a lasting legacy in the music world.