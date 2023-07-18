I have over 30 siblings – BBNaija star, Neo

By Ayobami Okerinde

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Emuobonuvie ‘Neo’ Akpofure has revealed that he has over 30 siblings.

The reality star disclosed this as a guest on the first episode of the Terms and Conditions podcast, season two.

Neo explained that he is the last of seven children by his mum but has over 30 siblings from his dad’s side.

He noted that growing up among his siblings helped him speak the Igbo language better.

He also revealed that while growing up with his siblings, they didn’t invite people to their house for parties due to their large number

“Growing up in Asaba, one thing I picked up was learning how to speak Igbo. My other six siblings, can’t.” he said.

“I’m the last of seven kids from my mum and one of 30-something from my dad. I have a lot of siblings. If you see us when we dey do party for our house, we no dey invite any other person. No need.

“My dad is a big man.”