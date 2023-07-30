I have great phobia for spiritual roles – Havana Doni

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, entrepreneur and social media influencer, Havana Ebi Doni has proven her mettle as a top actress who can interpret any character given to her. But in a recent chat with Potpourri the Bayelsan actress confessed she dreads spiritually-inclined roles.

“The characters I love to interpret in movies are love and romantic roles while I have a great phobia for spiritually-inclined roles that are shot by the banks of flowing rivers. I find them dreadful. I had even fainted on one of the sets two years ago when I was filming by the bank of the river with live snakes at night, all in the name of trying to interpret a movie character,” she confessed.

” That moment remains my most unforgettable moment as an actress. I almost got bitten by a live snake on set while I was interpreting a movie role and the snake charmer was there but for the help of God I escaped it,” she added

Havana Ebi Doni is a proud native of Bayelsa State. She’s from Ekeremor local Government area of Bayelsa State where she was born January 22, 1994. She grew up in the Aleibiri community of Bayelsa State and attended Aleibiri Nursery and Primary School in Bayelsa State.

She’s the second child out of four siblings. She’s a Chritian and also a philanthropist.

While growing up as a child she was constantly watching Nollywood movies which sparked the passion of her desire to become an actress. She has proven her mettle as an enterprising roles interpreter having featured in many films.