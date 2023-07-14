‘I gave my husband money to pay my bride price’, Actress Anita Joseph hits back at troll

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has clapped back at a troll who made a disparaging remark about her husband, Michael Fisayo Olagunju, popularly known as MC Fish.

The thespian had taken to her Instagram page to share photos of her and her husband when the troll accused her of controlling him in their marriage.

The troll alluded that MC Fish seemed unhappy in their union, going on to question if the actress provided the money for her own bride price.

‘I know very well say this man no too dey happy for this marriage niii. You de control am well well Ba….e de obvious even for photo… Shey na u give this man money to pay your bride price?” the troll asked.

In reaction to the comment, Anita didn’t dispute the troll’s claims as she expressed agreement with it.

She stated that her husband is unhappy in their marriage and that she gave him money to pay her brideprice.

Anita replied saying, “Yes he’s not happy and there’s nothing you can do about it. Na me also give am money to pay bride price. Oh sorry I remember na me pay my self. I control him everywhere Shallom. Okwa Okwu agwugo”

The actress, who tied the knot with her younger husband in February 2020, further rebuked the troll and speculated that they made that comment because they come from an unhappy home.

She wrote,

“This my Marriage is God given and it will keep choking all of you who despise Love 😜 … You want attention you will get it in full 🙌 Later you will be asking God what is going on ,disturbing pastors to pray for you 😳 you no know say na Wetin you use your hand do yourself 🚶‍♀️ You were not raised in love ,you were raised in a war House . so when ever you see people who are doing well inlove ,the wi*craft in you Tripple’s ..

…

Later you tell me you love me chaii ,how confused can one persn be tufiakwa ,now your in my DM confessing Love ara gbachikwa gi nti shallom ..

…

Why you come delete this comment for my page okwa ina apu ala ,I trust my people to execute 🤣🤣🤣”