‘I feel very fortunate’, PSG keeper Rico after coma

PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico issued a message of gratitude on Sunday as he continues his recovery from a traumatic brain injury.

The 29-year-old is still receiving treatment at the Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville, where he was admitted on May 28 after an accident involving a horse at a local festival.

“I want to thank each and every person who has shown me and sent me their affection in these difficult days,” wrote Rico on Instagram.

“I am still working on my recovery which each day is getting better.

“I feel very fortunate, once more, thank you to everyone and I hope to be able to see you soon.”

Rico came out of intensive care on Wednesday and was admitted to the ward where he is receiving further treatment.

The Spaniard had been in a coma after the accident but hospital sources told AFP last week he was conscious and communicating again.

The goalkeeper won the Europa League twice with his hometown club Sevilla and joined Paris Saint-Germain permanently in 2020 after a loan spell there.