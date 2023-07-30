Home » Sports » ‘I don’t think it will go through,’ Lukaku reacts to Juventus transfer
July 30, 2023

‘I don’t think it will go through,’ Lukaku reacts to Juventus transfer

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has reacted to transfer talks with Juventus, saying that the deal will not be completed.

Lukaku is looking to leave Chelsea on a permanent basis this summer following his season-long loan at Inter Milan – but is struggling to find a new club.

His initial preference was to remain at Inter but last season’s Champions League finalists were reluctant to meet Chelsea’s £40m asking price.

That saw fellow Italian side Juventus enter talks to sign the Belgium international striker.

Juventus supporters staged a protest over the club’s push to sign Lukaku and the 30-year-old has now appeared to suggest that a move to Turin is now off.

“I don’t think the deal will go through,’ Lukaku was captured saying in a clip which has gone viral on social media.

The video appeared to be taken outside the Anderlecht training ground – with Lukaku asked about a possible move to Juventus by an Inter fan.

Lukaku was left out of Chelsea’s pre-season tour and does not appear to be in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.

