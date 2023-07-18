I don’t consider myself a genius – LASU Stargirl, Aminat Yusuf

By Femi Bolaji

The record setting first class Law graduate of the Lagos State University, LASU, Aminat Imoitesemeh Yusuf, has said she does not consider herself a genius despite her intimidating academic record during her undergraduate days.

Yusuf, who spoke virtually during an interactive session at the 2023 edition of Academic Excellence Initiative, AEI, scholar’s day, attributed her success to discipline and focus.

She emerged the best graduating student of LASU at 26th convocation of the institution for the 2021/2022 set.

She acknowledged that there were challenges on her road to attaining success, but also mentioned that good company of like minds saw her through.

According to her, “ I don’t consider myself a genius.

“I believe genius are people who find studying very easy. They get a grasp of whatever they are reading at very quick space. So, if that’s the case, I really can’t say I’m a genius.

“Besides, I am grateful to God almighty for the success and it is a manifestation of the believe that we have that hard-work really pays.

“When I was pushing for a 5.0 CGPA, most people around me literally said it was not possible because I am studying Law and my discipline has its own technicalities.

“But I was self motivated and those people started seeing the possibility when I had my first 5.0 GPA.

“Another thing that helped was that I had the right kind of friends. My friends were also academic astute and we study together.

“We had the same kind of mindset and it was not a coincidence that 3 out of the four of us that were friends and study buddies made a first class and the fourth person finished with a 4.3 CGPA.”

The Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul, in his keynote address, called for continuous investment in Nigeria’s education sector.

“In government allocation of funds, education does not take priority position. The allocations of funds to education in Nigeria is still below the expected level; grossly insufficient.

“There is need for us to improve our investment in education. And when I say investment, we need to invest in quality infrastructure, resource development; we need to invest in training the teachers too”, he said.

The Executive Director of AIE, Engr. Faheed Olajide, who corroborated this stance, advocated for youth empowerment through education.

According to him, “ Our greatest investments towards a prosperous nation, therefore, lies in youth education.

“ A good education does not have a substitute in a nation’s quest for development, therefore, our country, Nigeria, is not an exemption to this reality.”

AIE also crowned Odun-Akintayo Feyi of Anchor Springfield Schools as the winner of its 2023 Scholars Day internet based assessment in English, Civic Education and Mathematics having scored 91.67%.

Ahmad Abdul-Waheed Agboola of Lagos Impact International College and Yusuf Animashaun of Blazers school came second and third scoring 90% and 85% respectively.