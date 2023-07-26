‘I didn’t know football’ before I met him – Gundogan hails Pep Guardiola

By Ayobami Okerinde

Barcelona midfielder Ikay Gundogan has revealed that he “didn’t know anything about football” before his arrival at Manchester City.

The German international arrived at the Etihad from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 for £20 million and was Pep Guardiola’s first signing after the Spaniard gaffer joined Manchester City.

Gundogan left City last summer after seven years at the club, winning several trophies, including a treble as the club’s captain in his last season.

While reflecting on his time under Guardiola, he revealed that Guardiola had much influence on him at the club.

“Before I joined Manchester City, I thought I knew football,” said the five-time Premier League winner. ”I was 25 or 26 years old, and I’d seen a lot. I’d played in the Champions League final.”

“But now standing here after seven years of Pep’s school, I’d say I didn’t know anything about football before. His influence on the team and me personally was immense.” Gundogan told ESPN.

He also admitted that he needed to seek a new challenge, which was the reason behind his departure from the Champions League winners.

“I’ve known him [Guardiola] well for seven years, but I like challenges and constantly surpassing myself. All that the coach and [Barcelona] have done to convince me is that my desire to sign for the club has grown a lot.”

Gundogan made 304 appearances in all for Manchester City, scoring 60 goals and assisting 40.