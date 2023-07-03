I didn’t forge my UTME results – Anambra candidate, Mmesoma reacts

A student of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, Anambra State, Ejikeme Mmesoma, who was accused of forging her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, has broken her silence.

Recall vanguard had earlier published a statement signed by Fabian Benjamin, JAMB spokesperson, wherein the student, who was widely celebrated over 362 score, said to be the highest for 2023 UTME, was alleged to have forged the result.

He added that the result would be withdrawn while Mmesoma would face prosecution.

But speaking on Monday, the student said she printed her result from JAMB portal, adding that she was not capable of forging her result.

She said she had always been a brilliant pupil, who had secured first position from primary school days.

Mmesoma said she was invited to the police station where her statement was taken, and she was told that investigation was ongoing.

She said she felt traumatised by the incident, adding that, “there must be problem somewhere”.