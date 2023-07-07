I didn’t collect much; regret working for APC – Actress, Ronke Oshodi 

Nollywood actress, Ronke Oshodi Oke, has expressed her regrets campaigning for the All Progressives Congress (APC) after what she saw during the EndSARS protest.

Recall that Nigerian youths took to the streets to protest against the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigeria Police Force, in October 2020.

I didn’t collect much; regret working for APC – Ronke Oshodi



Nollywood actress, Ronke Oshodi Oke, has expressed her regrets campaigning for the All Progressives Congress (APC) after what she saw during the EndSARS protest.



Recall that Nigerian youths took to the streets to… pic.twitter.com/p1i1pweXZM — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) July 7, 2023

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, the actress admitted that although she didn’t collect ‘much’ to campaign for APC, her motivation was not pecuniary.

Ronke revealed that she was so full of belief that the APC was going to take Nigeria to the next level but was left disappointed eventually.

“I felt APC is going to take Nigeria to the next level. So even while we were campaigning for them, I didn’t collect much. I wasn’t looking at the money, I was looking at what is going to happen later,” she said.

“All that they have been doing, I was thinking eight years cannot fix Nigeria. We all know that. But when the EndSARS protest came up, I was so down.

“I was really really down because our governor was saying three different things at the same time. They said they didn’t kill anybody. But if one person died, fifty people have died with that one person. The people that person is feeding, their parents and siblings,” she added.