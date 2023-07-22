I did not say Nigerians want Peter Obi — ASUU Lagos Zonal Coordinator

..says the headline, mischievous, satanic

By Adeola Badru

The Zonal Coordinator, Lagos Zone of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Professor Adelaja Odukoya, has stated that there was nowhere he stated that Nigeria needed the Labour Candidate in the 2023 Presidential election, Mr Peter Obi nor did he ever call President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a slave.

Professor Odukoya, in a release on Saturday, asked the fifth columnists not to use the name of ASUU or himself to pursue their political ambition.

Professor Odukoya described the super-imposition of a fake headline over his video address which discussed different things entirely as a manifestation of the low level with which political mercenaries have descended to, by attempting to use the impeccable name of ASUU to pursue their ambition.

He noted that he is far more cultured to call President Bola Tinubu a slave.

Prof. Odukoya spoke at a programme of the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation in Africa held on the Students Loan Act at Ogba, Lagos State.

He asserted that Nigerian rulers behave like slave to Bretton Woods institutions by adopting policies that demean the humanity of Nigerian citizens.

He queried people rationalising negative policies for the government, adding that this is what has made government’s at all levels to be uncritical of importing or accepting just any policy recommended to them by IMF or World Bank.

According to him, the people in power are afraid of having an educated populace so as not to be challenged, adding that this accounted for the reason why they invest so low in a critical sector like education.

“I don’t know any labour party candidate, and I can not speak for political parties or parties. I am ideologically stronger, deeper, and saner to make such a pronouncement. My Union is ideologically strong and resolute.”

“ASUU’s philosophy and principles are clear about building an egalitarian society. Let no one drag ASUU or myself into their politicking. What Nigerians are interested in is good and impactful governance irrespective of who is in that office.”

The ASUU leader, therefore, asked Nigerians to disregard the falsehood, adding that neither did he nor ASUU speak about political preference or described President Tinubu as a slave.