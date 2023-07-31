‘I demand a lot’ – says Onana after outburst with Harry Maguire

By Ayobami Okerinde

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana insists he expects the same level of performance from all of his teammates after a clash with former captain Harry Maguire went viral.

Onana was introduced as a second-half substitute in the 3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

It took Andre Onana two matches to realise Harry Maguire is a liability. pic.twitter.com/FywSceISIs — 🔰 (@_UtdRyan_) July 31, 2023

In the 47th minute of the game, Onana was spotted screaming at Maguire after the United defense was caught open and he was forced to make a save.

Speaking after the game on the club’s TV, Onana revealed he expects some level of confidence from his teammates.

“I demand a lot of my team-mates because also they demand a lot, they trust in me, they play a lot of balls back to me, so I have to give them confidence and I want my players to give them to me to give me confidence.”

He also disclosed he’s happy to play with the defenders at the club.

“I demand [from] them a lot and I will demand from them a lot because they are great players. Now, for me, it’s a big honour to play with these defenders.

“With [Lisandro] Martinez, Harry [Maguire] they are doing great things. They are important players for the club. I’m very happy to be part of this team and playing with them is something great.’’

In response to the incident during the game, he insists that he has a great relationship with the England International.

“I try to talk to them a lot because I know he’s a good player, he is one of the captains of the team,’ that’s big and he is good with the ball, so I would demand [from] him a lot and he’s a good, great guy.

“I have a good relationship with him. I have to be and he has to be ready and I spoke with him because when I’m in the goal, I demand to everyone a lot.”

The 27-year-old, who joined from Inter Milan earlier, confirms that such criticisms are necessary if the club is to win trophies this season.

“So we have to be very critical with ourselves. And if we want to win prizes, we have to demand a lot. And for me, it’s a big honour to be here and I’m very happy to work with these guys, Harry is a top guy and a fantastic player. We will move on.’