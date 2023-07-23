Chief Bisi Akande

By Demola Akinyemi

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Bisi Akande has said that he would not advise Nigerians on the current severe hardships being faced on all fronts as a result of the removal of the fuel subsidy because he is not in government.

Recall that since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy in his Inauguration speech, the living conditions of Nigerians have started growing from bad to worst based among others on the progressive increment of prices of PMS from N185 per litre to N515 Per litre and now to N585 per litre and beyond.

Chief Bisi Akande spoke in Oro in Irepodun local government area of Kwara state on Saturday on the sideline of the reception organized by the Oro Community to honour the immediate past Minister of Information and Culture Alh Lai Mohammed for doing the community proud during his eight years in office.

Speaking with journalists in the private resident of the former minister on his advise to Nigerians based on the hardship they are currently facing, he said.

“I’m sorry,I’m not in the position to advise Nigerians because I’m not in government and I don’t want to make mistake. Only members of government who are reading files that know a lot of things about the country can do that.im in a position like you and I will see it the way you will see it.”

He nevertheless extolled the virtues of the former minister particularly while he served under him as the Publicity Secretary of Alliance for Democracy (AD),Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN)and All Progressives Congress (APC).

“He served Alh Muhammed Buhari for eight years that’s not my business because I wasn’t part of the government but while serving under me as the Publicity Secretary of the AD,ACN and APC I found him to be a diligent people’s servant.”he said.

“I know him to be a great man a very honest individual always willing to learn.He does his job according to rule and I’m happy that he has such a wife that can allow his husband to move among others and be great so I’m happy.”The elder statesman enthused.

Chief Akande also urged the people of Oro to shun “Bad mouthing “syndrome and unite with whoever has the opportunity to be great in order to reproduce many great sons like Alh Lai Mohammed.

“I want to advise our people in Oro to be united because I know they belong to the minority in Kwara state due to the wickedness of the colonial masters who splitted the people of Igbomina and the Yoruba between the old western region and the old northern region.

“So today I can see my people being in minority also in Kwara state and I begin to say that our people must be united in everything they do.When they see anyone of them moving forward in a race they should support him and not say I think I can do it better and then begin to badmouth or pull down.

“The pull down syndrome must not be allowed among Oro people or Igbomina people so that they could produce many more of Lai Mohammed. ” he said.

In his his own remark,the former minister Alh Lai Mohammed said there is no honor more valued than the one you are given by your own people.”

“Whatever might be their reasons for honouring me I can only thank them for the honour they have done to me its very rare not common because the common parlance is that a prophet is not honoured by his own people.”he added

Speaking on the current situation in Nigeria the former minister also declined comment.

“I am today Lai Mohammed,a private citizen like you,so what do I know about government?

He also declined comment about his trying period during the eight years as a minister saying this is not a forum for that,” there will still be fora that we’ll discuss that.

He however commended the people of Oro community for their religious tolerance that bound them together in unity and urged others to emulate them.

He said,” All over the world one of the greatest challenges humanity is facing today is extremism and extremism could come through political groups or religious abuse and in most cases one overlap the other. For those of us familiar with Boko Haram insurgency it was purely intolerance and extremism on the part of some people and this is what I find unique about my community because my people always live in harmony in respective of your religion affiliation.”

Earlier, President of Oro Community Prof Olabode Bojuwoye in his address said the ceremony was a well-deserved homecoming,” for our illustrious son Alh Lai Mohammed.”

“We thank him for his numerous services while in lagos state as Chief of staff then as National Publicity secretary of APC then as Minister for eight years.

We are extremely happy at home because as they say charity begins at home.

His contributions to Oro community are immense and cannot be forgotten. “he added.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who was represented by his Deputy Mr Kayode Alabi at the occasion also commended Alh Lai Mohammed for serving the nation meritoriously and make kwara state proud.

He urged politicians and other stakeholders to live in unity and peace among themselves so that the state can continue to witness development.