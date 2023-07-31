I came to help not hurt Nigerians – Tinubu

By Nwafor Sunday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that he came into power to help and not hurt the nation.

“I came here to help not hurt the people and nation that I love”, he said.

Tinubu disclosed this on Monday during his live broadcast on NTA, monitored by Vanguard.

He noted that he knew what Nigerians are passing through, since he removed fuel subsidy.

His words: “Our economy is going through a tough patch and you are being hurt by it. The cost of fuel has gone up. Food and other prices have followed it. Households and businesses struggle.

“Things seem anxious and uncertain. I understand the hardship you face. I wish there were other ways. But there is not. If there were, I would have taken that route as I came here to help not hurt the people and nation that I love.