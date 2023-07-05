I believe Tinubu’ll wipe tears of Nigerians  – Yul Edochie 

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu will wipe the tears of Nigerians amid the economic challenges confronting the nation.

Edochie gave this assurance in a statement via his verified Instagram handle on Wednesday.

He stated, “I’ll keep praying for you Sir. @officialasiwajubat. For God to give you long life and good health to deliver the good plans you have for Nigeria.

“Nigerians have suffered so much. And I believe you’ll wipe the tears and make Nigeria great again. Best of luck Mr. President. The Jagaban,” he added.

Meanwhile, Edochie had earlier appealed to Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Edochie begged the President in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

The IPOB leader has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since he was arrested and repatriated to Nigeria two years ago from Kenya.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja discharged and acquitted Kanu on October 13, 2022, but the DSS refused to release him.

In a tweet today, the actor pleaded with Tinubu, who he described as a man who fought for democracy for three decades, to let Kanu go free.

“To our Leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @officialABAT GCFR. The Jagaban,” Edochie tweeted.

“A man who has fought for democracy for 3 decades, A builder & supporter of men & women. My President, please release Nnamdi Kanu. A humble request from your son, Yul Edochie.”