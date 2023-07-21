‘I am devastated’, Canada coach, Priestman reacts to Super Falcons draw

Canada coach, Beverly Priestman has expressed disappointment at his team’s goalless draw against the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

Priestman, however, said his side must quickly put the defeat behind them and move on to the remaining games in Group B.

The nine-time African champions, Nigeria held Priestman’s side to a 0-0 draw in their opening fixture at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Friday morning.

“This is tournament football and if I go to the Olympic Games that we won, we started with a draw, and so we’ve got to move on very quickly,” she said.

“You can get lost and be really down on that, and of course the team and I am devastated that we didn’t get three points.

“But at the end of the day, we got one and we took two from another team.”

Australia beat Ireland 1-0 on Thursday to take early control of the group.