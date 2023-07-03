HYPADEC moves to end water shortage in Kebbi community

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of Hydroelectric Power Producing Development Commission (HYPADEC), Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa on Monday took a team of water engineers from Kebbi State Water Board to inspect a water scheme project embarked upon by the commission in Yauri town area of Kebbi state.

Yauri town for half a decade has been battling acute water shortage for drinking and domestic works despite the big river linking it to river Niger which has attracted huge businesses for the state and country at large.

Yelwa added that the commission has taken note of communities affected by the ongoing expansion and construction of the dam which when completed would end water shortage being experienced by the people of Yauri and as well assured of the commission’s commitments to their plights.

The managing Director who expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done attributed it to engineers drafted by the commission and Kebbi state water board who are providing technical support to the ongoing water project.

Aside from ending water shortage, he said the project when completed would also end waterborne diseases since the people of Yauri will get pipe-borne water for drinking and domestic work.

He explained that Yauri town and New Bussa were the towns completely resettled to allow for the construction of Kainji Dam with a pledge of pipe-borne water and electricity but the growing population could not allow such therefore HYPADEC was created to bridge the gap to meet the water demands of the resettled communities he said.

The project which has reached 60% is expected to be ready for inauguration by September 2023.