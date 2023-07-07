HushHomes pledges support for Delta Social Media Summit

A Real Estate company in Asaba, HushHomes Limited has pledged support for the Delta Social Media Summit coming up next August in Asaba.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company Mr Caleb Fumnaya Aloh during a courtesy visit by the State Social Media Team led by Mr Ossai Ovie Success said the company will partner with the team in making sure the youths effectively use social media in advancing society.

He noted that social media is now the fastest way of spreading information and if not properly utilized can be of harm to the society.

Caleb said businesses need the involvement of social media in growing their businesses as they value to society.

He commended the team for the initiative in organizing a Social Media Summit which according to him will increase the level of youths productivity in the use of social media tools for economic growth.

Ossai while speaking, hailed Mr Caleb for investing in Real Estate business which has contributed greatly to the socioeconomic development of the state.

He said HushHomes has redesigned Real Estate business in Asaba and as a young person, he needs to be supported and encouraged in investing more in Delta State.

Ossai thanked Mr Caleb for his support noting that the summit will reposition the social media space and users in making sure objectivity becomes the order of the day.