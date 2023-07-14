Husband kills wife over argument

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A young woman identified as Janet, a resident of Furaka, Jos North local government area of Plateau State has always had quarrels with her husband in her young marriage but she did not know that the latest argument a week ago will cost her life.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the deceased’s husband, identified as Samson was always beating his wife over minor disagreements until the event of the 4th and 5th of July, 2023 which led to her death.

A neighbour who did not want to be named said the couple have two children, the youngest being less than one year old.

According to the neighbour, “This incident is a very sad one especially for the family of the girl because for whatever reason, the mother and her siblings have one challenge or the other and she was the one that could be called able among them. For such a family to lose their only eye is a big problem.

“The husband had the habit of always beating the girl and she would shout to attract the help of neighbours. She had even fainted a few times in the past because of beating by her husband. At some point, their landlord gave them notice to quit the house but the girl begged that they should be allowed to stay.

I cannot say exactly what happened in the last incident but I heard he came back very late in the night and was drunk as usual. He was banging the door and maybe the girl did not open on time and this resulted into quarrels. In the morning, the girl prepared her daughter who is less than three years old and dropped her off at school.

“She returned to get prepared for work and I learnt she asked the husband for N500 as transport fare to work but he refused to give and asked the girl to look for someone to borrow from. An argument however arose and he locked the door and started beating her. She was shouting but no one could help because the door was locked.”

The neighbour added, “We can’t say if he pushed her to hit her head somewhere but when her voice was not heard, we thought she had fainted again but when the man saw that she was not moving, he opened the door and some neighbours rushed in to help and discovered she has died.”

“The people around started beating the man but some others called in the Police who took him away. I heard the man’s family was begging that they should release the man but the girl’s mother was not around. However, an anonymous source at the Nasarawa Gwong Police Station, where the man was taken to confirmed that there was pressure to release the man but nothing could be done because of the severity of the incident.