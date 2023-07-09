HURIWA to FCTA: Make provisions for affected residents in Trademore Estate before demolition

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, on Sunday, called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, to make reasonable provisions for affected residents in Trademore Estate, Lugbe-Abuja before demolition.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, National Coordinator HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, urged the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola to consider other options as demolition may add to the poll of 28 million Nigerians lacking access to decent and affordable housing, according to estimates by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

The group also expressed concerns over the recurring collapse of buildings within Abuja.

It will be recalled that residents of Trademore Estate had last week protested and petitioned the FCTA Permanent Secretary through their lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), over the planned demolition of 60 houses in the residential estate.

The residents debunked insinuation that the estate has no development plan approval. They said the estate was developed in 2007 and no case of flooding was recorded until recently.

They also said the developer of the estate was properly allocated the land containing the estate and duly sought for and obtained development plan approval for the development of the estate, building over 700 units of houses, through huge bank loans.

Reacting, HURIWA’s Onwubiko said, “The planned demolition of the Trademore Estate by the FCTA is an anomaly that should never stand, not after the estate was approved by the same administration nearly 20 years ago.

“The remote and immediate causes of the flooding can be dealt with by town planners within the FCTA without bringing down the roof of hundreds of home owners whose houses were authentically and originally approved by the FCTA. The planned injustice all in the name of demolition must stop immediately.”

In another development, HURIWA strongly condemned any attempt to assign a Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde to states holding gubernatorial elections by November.

HURIWA’s Onwubiko said: “We demand that the Nigerian Police Force, instead of reinstating him, refers Commissioner Barde to the Police Service Commission for appropriate disciplinary action in line with established procedures.

“The integrity of our electoral system is paramount to the preservation of democracy in Nigeria. It is our duty as citizens and as members of civil society to hold public institutions accountable and ensure that those tasked with upholding the law and protecting our democratic rights do so with the highest level of professionalism and integrity.

“Therefore, HURIWA warns vehemently against the deployment of Commissioner Barde to Imo State or any other state for the November poll. The people of Imo State and Nigerians as a whole will rise in staunch defense of democracy if such a sinister plot is allowed to proceed. Our democracy deserves better than the manipulation and interference of individuals with tainted records and questionable intentions.”