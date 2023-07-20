How we plan to boost creative sector’s growth – Tinubu’s adviser

Special Advisor to President Bola Tinubu on Culture and Entertainment Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa has outlined the administration’s plan to boost growth in Nigeria’s creative economy.

Musawa, who spoke during a briefing on Thursday, said the goal is to deliver a national strategy that supports President Tinubus’ plan to double the national economy to $1tn within eight years.

According to Musawa, a robust creative and cultural economy can be a significant catalyst for growth and presents an opportunity for Nigeria to leapfrog its current development trajectory.

“By implementing the plan, the sector has the potential to become a substantial contributor to the country’s economic growth, contributing meaningfully to national GDP and creating much needed jobs for talented youth in the sector. The creative economy, culture & tourism contribute more to global GDP than Oil & Gas production, this is instructive and provides an inspiring benchmark.

Nigerian artists such as Burna Boy, Asake and Wizkid, curators like Tokini Peterside and Nike Okundaye, as well as writers like Teju Cole and Helon Habila, plus artisans, and other contributors to the sector, are all already exporting our vibrant culture to the world. This culture, and the country’s heritage, as preserved in various iconic museums such as the Badagry Slave Museum and Gidan Makama Museums as well as recent developments like the JK Randle Centre and Yemisi Shyllon Museum, all offer a rich narrative for the global PR and marketing campaigns that a new media office will lead,” she stated.

Musawa noted that Nigeria sits at an inflexion point where global cultural impact is at an all-time high.

“Afrobeats & Nollywood are now firmly part of global pop culture and we have “greats” and contemporary talent in almost every part of the space. For example, in Visual Arts, we of course have Enwonwu and the masters of the Oshogbo School who have been global legends for decades, but today we also have Rom Isichei, William Chechet and many others that are carving out a place for themselves in the Art world.”

She concluded that through public-private partnerships and funding initiatives, the focus will be on “implementing strategies, educational opportunities and spaces that remove existing barriers to growth for individuals and industry”.