How we fought, won financial autonomy battle – State assembly speakers

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Abubakar Suleiman, has said that the struggle for financial autonomy for state houses of assembly, which began in 2010, has been a challenging but worthwhile journey.

The conference, he revealed, pioneered this cause steadfastly.

Suleiman, who is also the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, made these remarks during an induction for speakers of state houses of assembly held in Abuja.

In his speech, Suleiman said: “The Conference has been at the forefront championing for the financial autonomy for state legislatures.

“Having lost it in the first amendment exercise in 2010, the Conference re-strategised and worked with relevant stakeholders such as the National Assembly and the PERL-ECP in subsequent amendment exercises.

“Thanks to our partners and the state houses of assembly, we achieved our goal in the 4th Alteration exercise.”

Suleiman further addressed the challenges faced during the implementation process, saying, “However, not until Mr. President gave presidential assent to the four alterations in 2018 did the challenge of implementation rear its ugly head.

“In other words, implementation of the financial autonomy as granted by the Constitution became an issue.

“States were not able to implement it due to what the executive arm at the state level called lack of modality for implementation.

“In an effort to overcome these implementation issues, Suleiman and his team engaged with the Presidency, leading to the issuance of Executive Order 10 to ensure compliance with the Constitutional provisions.

“However, the Executive Order was challenged and defeated in court by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum,” he explained.

The Speaker added, “To resolve this, we engaged other stakeholders such as Nigeria Governors Forum, Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Presidential Committee on the Implementation of Financial Autonomy, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Office of the Minister of Labour and Productivity and others.

“Collectively, we agreed on a modality which constituted our memorandum for yet another amendment (the 5th Alteration to the Constitution).

“And on 16 March, 2023, President Buhari gave presidential assents to the consequential amendment (modality for implementation) on the Financial Autonomy for the State Houses of Assembly.”

Suleiman pointed out that the assent on the law by the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, had finally granted the state assemblies the much-needed financial independence.

He stressed that this autonomy will strengthen the legislative institution at the state level while promoting good governance.

He concluded by saying, “The journey has been a long one; the efforts have been worthwhile. With the support of the aforementioned stakeholders and partners, we have effectively amended the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to provide not only for the financial autonomy for the state legislature, but also for its implementation adequately.

“This, without doubts, will ensure good governance in our country.”

Adding to the conversation, Dr. Chris Pycroft, the Development Director of the United Kingdom High Commission, emphasized the importance of accountability in the executive arm of the government.

He stated, “The state legislators are a vital link between the state and its citizens.

“They must continue to play their roles effectively by holding the executive to account.

“This is crucial in delivering efficient governance to the people.”