How we can tackle cycle of poverty, disability in Nigeria — NGO

By Ezra Ukanwa

A non-governmental organization, CBM Global Disability Inclusion, has reiterated its commitment to tackling the cycle of poverty and disability through its three-year Country Strategic Plan (CSP).

The CSP titled, “Collaborative Actions to End the Cycle of Poverty and Disability (COLLABO: 2023-2026)” in Nigeria, was unveiled at a conference, during the week, in Abuja.

Delivering her welcome remarks, the Country Director of CBM Global, Ms. Ekaete Umoh said that the strategic plan lays out the organization’s ambition to sustainably bridge the inequality gap for Persons With Disabilities in Nigeria.

Furthermore, she explained that the move is targeted at promoting and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities through strengthening organizations of persons with disabilities, inclusion advisory support, among others.

She disclosed that in line with CBM Global’s mandate to challenge exclusion and discrimination against persons with disabilities, they have also commenced an initiative titled, “Disability Inclusion Mindset Series.”

She said, “In furtherance of our vision and mission, and to continue our service to persons with disabilities and their organizations, we are launching our Country Strategy Plan (CSP), 2023 – 2026 titled: ‘Collaborative Actions to end the cycle of poverty and disability (COLLABO).’

“The plan is CBM Global Nigeria’s three-year strategy to deepen sustainable impact on the lives of persons with disabilities and their organizations. CBM Global Nigeria is setting this new direction following its existence in implementing programmes in Nigeria and having learned lessons on what works in building on and sustaining the gains so far made in the country.”

Furthermore, Ms. Ekaete said that the Disability Inclusion Mindset Series would provide a pedestal to promote a shared understanding of disability rights issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of persons with disabilities.

Also at the event, Uko Ekott, the Head of Programmes for Africa at Cuso International, expressed satisfaction over the Disability Inclusion Mindset series, which according to him, seeks to chart a new course “as we pause, reflect and strategize to galvanize support for marginalized groups to take ownership of their own development.”