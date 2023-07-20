How Trevboi killed Khan over issue with waitress – Friends, eyewitnesses

By Wisdom Udo



It’s no longer business as usual at Bar 38, located in Fadeyi area of Lagos, following the death of a customer simply identified as Kenny.

According to several reports gathered from residents of the area and on social media, Kenny was shot dead on Friday after he tried to intervene in a heated argument between a waitress and an Ex Davido Signee.

The murder was alleged to be carried out by Ex signee popularly known as Trevboi

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer, in a tweet on Monday, confirmed that the investigations are underway