How to excel as a business insights analyst – Love Okpeke

Love Okpeke, a Nigerian native making waves in the business world, shares her insights on how to excel as a Business Insights Analyst.

Currently based in Ireland, Love has gained recognition for her exceptional skills and dedication, earning accolades and nominations for her outstanding work.

Love’s success story is shaped by her diverse background and unwavering passion for data analysis and business strategy.

With nominations for fellowship into the Institute of Management Consultant in Nigeria and memberships in prestigious organizations such as the International Society for Data Science and Analytics, Irish Computer Society, Women in Management, Business & Public Service, and Global Citizen, Love’s contributions have made a significant impact on the business landscape.

Having worked for renowned global companies like Sitecore, CBRE, and MediaHQ, Love has played a crucial role in identifying and solving key business challenges through data analysis. Her academic journey, which includes an MBA and a postgraduate degree in Accounting & Finance from Technological University Dublin, has equipped her with a unique perspective in approaching business insights analysis.

Love’s humility and ambition to make a difference on an international scale fuels her drive to excel in her field.

Love shares four valuable tips for those that may want to follow in her footsteps and become successful Business Insights Analysts.

Develop Strong Analytical Skills: Master the foundations of data analysis, including statistical analysis, data visualization, and data manipulation techniques. Familiarize yourself with relevant tools such as SQL, Excel, Python, Tableau, or Power BI, depending on your organization’s preferences. Extracting valuable insights from complex data sets is vital for success.

Understand Business Objectives: Gain a deep understanding of your organization’s goals and objectives. Immerse yourself in the industry, study market dynamics, and analyze the competitive landscape. Contextualizing your analyses and delivering insights aligned with strategic priorities is essential. Knowing the business objectives is the key to impactful analyses.

Communicate Effectively: Effective communication is crucial for analysts. Present your findings in a clear and concise manner to both technical and non-technical stakeholders. Utilize data visualization techniques to create compelling visuals that convey insights quickly. Adapt your communication style to your audience, ensuring that your insights are easily understood and actionable.

Foster a Curious Mindset: Embrace curiosity and maintain a thirst for continuous learning and growth. Stay updated on industry trends, data analysis techniques, and emerging technologies. Welcome new challenges and actively seek opportunities to expand your knowledge and skills. A curious mindset keeps you adaptable and open to innovative approaches.

Love’s journey from Nigeria to becoming a rising star in the business world is an inspiration for aspiring Business Insights Analysts worldwide. By following her four essential tips – Developing strong analytical skills, Understanding business objectives, Communicating effectively, and Fostering a curious mindset – you can pave your way to success as a Business Insights Analyst, just like Love Okpeke.